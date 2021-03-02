NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of NiSource worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,768,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,202,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NiSource stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

