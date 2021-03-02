nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce sales of $60.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.70 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $43.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $268.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.94 million to $271.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $312.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $323.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,077. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in nLIGHT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

