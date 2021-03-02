North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at C$11,085,537.55. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Insiders bought 829,403 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,569 over the last three months.

NOA stock opened at C$15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$440.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

