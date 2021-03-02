North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,450. Insiders have acquired 829,403 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,569 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

