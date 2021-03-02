Northcoast Research Comments on Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.