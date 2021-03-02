Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.03

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 183798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.