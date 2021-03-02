Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

