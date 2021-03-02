NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. 77,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,878. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

