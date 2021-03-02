NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%.

NRG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. 84,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

