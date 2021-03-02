Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Cap of $190.97 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $40.06 or 0.00084152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $190.97 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.00821620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,406 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

