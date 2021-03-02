Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.00.

Shares of NTR opened at C$70.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.08 billion and a PE ratio of 87.34. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$34.80 and a 52-week high of C$73.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.33%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

