NuVasive, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NUVA opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

