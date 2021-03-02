NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.81.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.67.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.