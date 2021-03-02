NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $553.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $342.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.