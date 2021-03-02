NVR (NYSE:NVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5,045.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,572.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,474.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,211.33. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

