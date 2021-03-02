NXM Market Cap Hits $383.55 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.16 or 0.00122807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $383.55 million and approximately $45,505.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00512461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00079207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.14 or 0.00477967 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,927,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,375,517 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

