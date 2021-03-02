Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock valued at $470,672,713. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

