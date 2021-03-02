Ocean Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $401.86 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $401.86 million and $32.65 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00823928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00062653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00046873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00039365 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.