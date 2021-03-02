Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.12. 19,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,200. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total transaction of $7,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

