Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OMER traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 1,192,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,952. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

OMER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

