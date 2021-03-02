ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ON24 stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. ON24 has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

