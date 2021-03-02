OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OncoCyte in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

OCX opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.