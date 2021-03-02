One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 3rd. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OEPWU stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

