Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.50 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Onex alerts:

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $55.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.