Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$75.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Onex has a 12-month low of C$37.00 and a 12-month high of C$78.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

