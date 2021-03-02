Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of OTRK opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $550.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

