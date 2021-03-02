Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,641. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

