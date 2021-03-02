Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.0-44.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.21 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $369.56 million, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

