OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $503.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.50 million and the lowest is $499.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $211.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.