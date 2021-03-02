Opus Price Reaches $0.0016 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $230,441.16 and $180.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 75.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00805472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00028707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Opus Profile

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

