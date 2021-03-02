Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

