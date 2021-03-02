Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 190,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,960,000 after buying an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after buying an additional 138,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $218.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.