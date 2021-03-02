Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

