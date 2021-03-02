Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,849 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.