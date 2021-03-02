Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 308 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of EFX opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

