Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 325 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $660,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,390.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,290 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

