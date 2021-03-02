Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 68 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRLB opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.