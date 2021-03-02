Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of OCDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 1,596,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,657. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

