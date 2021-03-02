Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

OCDX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.59 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.