Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc’s (NASDAQ:OCDX) Quiet Period Set To End on March 9th

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:OCDX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 9th. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had issued 76,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,292,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OCDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

