Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 239 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,738,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,794,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

