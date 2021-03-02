Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 187.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 303.5% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,942. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

