Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $133,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,690. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

