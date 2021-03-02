Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 349.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,696. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.