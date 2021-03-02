Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,550. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

