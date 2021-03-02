Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,516 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

