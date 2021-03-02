Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

PANW stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.42. 15,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,285. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,195 shares of company stock worth $41,611,355. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

