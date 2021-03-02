Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $367.39 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.27 and its 200-day moving average is $300.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,195 shares of company stock valued at $41,611,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

