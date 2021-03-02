Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 84,984 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $69,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.19 and its 200-day moving average is $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,255 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

