Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $106.35 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,977 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cummins worth $106,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.34. 5,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,127. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $265.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

